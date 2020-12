At least three business were destroyed in a quick-moving blaze at a Lake City strip mall late Monday night.

The fire was reported shortly before midnight, the Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter, at the shopping center near the intersection of 30th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 127th Street.

Businesses in the center include Papa Murphy’s Pizza, Swan Massage & Spa, Aloha Ramen, Teriyaki Time, a laundromat and a discount store.

No injuries were reported.

12700 Block of 30th Ave NE pic.twitter.com/58EieANOPp — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) December 29, 2020