Share story

By
The Associated Press

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A house caught fire in Everett, destroying the inside of the home that had recently been vacated.

KOMO reports the fire was reported by neighbors around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Nobody was hurt, although firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from multiple sides of the building.

Investigators are looking into the cause.

Most Read Local Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks
The Associated Press