EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A house caught fire in Everett, destroying the inside of the home that had recently been vacated.
KOMO reports the fire was reported by neighbors around 2:30 a.m. Monday.
Nobody was hurt, although firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from multiple sides of the building.
Investigators are looking into the cause.
