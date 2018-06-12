No one was injured in the fire, but at least one cat died.

At least 80 people are without homes after fire broke out at a condominium complex in Redmond late Monday.

The fire at the Toketi Lakeshore Condominiums in the 4000 block of West Lake Sammamish Parkway was reported around 11 p.m. Monday, Redmond Fire Department spokeswoman Camari Olson told KING-TV. No one was injured in the three-alarm fire that affected 36 units, but at least one cat died, she said.

Firefighters saw smoke coming out of the complex’s soffits and fire on the roof and initiated a quick fire attack with aid coming from several other fire local departments, she said.

The Red Cross helped people who were not able to find other places to sleep for the night.