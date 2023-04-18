The Seattle Fire Department is investigating an early Tuesday morning fire that damaged the Lake City Community Center.

Crews responded to the fire in the 12500 block of 28th Avenue Northeast after 911 callers at 2:49 a.m. reported a tree on fire that extended to the building, the department said online.

Crews from Engine 39 arrived at the scene and worked to knock down the exterior portion of the fire before confirming that flames had spread inside the building.

Additional crews arrived to fight the fire, search for anyone inside the building and determine how far the fire had spread, the department said.

Firefighters knocked down the interior fire, then realized flames extended into an inaccessible space in between the ceiling and the roof. To access the space, crews climbed onto the roof to cut holes to extinguish it, the department said.

12500 block of 27th Ave NE: Fire extinguished. Primary search of the building is all clear. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/1DCokyuMEo — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) April 18, 2023

Most of the fire was extinguished by 3:32 a.m., according to SFD, and the fire in the void space was under control 20 minutes later. A damage estimate was not immediately available.

Firefighters found no one inside the building, and no injuries were reported. Investigators have not determined what caused the fire.

Seattle Parks and Recreation describes the Lake City Community Center, in the heart of the historic Lake City neighborhood, as a place for activities for people of all ages. The community center forms a hub with the Lake City Library branch and Albert Davis Park.

The building has been serving the community since 1944 and Lake City became an official part of Seattle Parks and Recreation in January 2018. The community center is one of 26 operated by the department.