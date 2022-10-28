Multiple businesses were on fire early Friday in historic downtown Sumner.

According to East Pierce Fire & Rescue, 30 units from that agency and surrounding ones responded to the fire in the 900 block of Main Street. The fire is contained and no longer spreading, the agency said on Twitter shortly after 5:15 a.m.

The fire primarily impacted Stuck Junction Saloon and The Attic, according to East Pierce Fire public information officer Dina Sutherland. Neighboring businesses were also affected, Sutherland said.

Crews were working to put out hot spots, the agency said just before 6:30 a.m. Firefighters are expected to be working on it for an extended time.

Fire crews continue to work hot spots. Firefighters will remain on-scene for an extended period of time conducting overhaul efforts. #MainStreetFire pic.twitter.com/qLGb89hDMH — East Pierce Fire (@EastPierceFire) October 28, 2022

Main Street is closed from Traffic / Fryar Avenue to Wood Avenue. Side streets Ryan, Alder, Kincaid and Cherry avenues are also closed.

Updated map shows the road closures for the #MainStreetFire in #Sumner. Main is closed from Traffic/Fryar Ave to Wood Avenue. Side streets are closed/limited access to give @EastPierceFire and @PSETalk plenty of room to work. pic.twitter.com/P6HmZLOcEm — Sumner, Washington (@CityOfSumnerWA) October 28, 2022

The water system has been adjusted to compensate for the fire, according to the city, but Sumner residents may see a slight change in water pressure Friday morning.