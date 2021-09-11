Fourteen businesses in the Plum Tree Plaza in Edmonds were damaged early Saturday during a fire. There were no injuries.

All the businesses in the plaza at 22315 Highway 99 were closed and no one was inside at the time of the fire. Firefighters responded after dispatchers received multiple 911 calls at about 5:30 a.m., according to a news release from South County Fire.

Flames were rolling out of the front window of an Indonesian market in the plaza when firefighters arrived. It took firefighters about 40 minutes to control the fire.

All of the businesses in the L-shaped plaza were damaged by smoke, fire or water.

Shoreline Fire, Northshore Fire and Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue responded to assist South County Fire. About 75 firefighters were at the scene at the peak of the fire.

Fire investigators are working at the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.