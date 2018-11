Puget Sound Fire said none of its personnel have been hurt at the Kent blaze.

Firefighters are battling a fire that has engulfed a commercial building in Kent.

Video posted at 5:41 a.m. on Puget Sound Fire’s Twitter account showed the blaze at 27600 78th Ave. S.

The department said none of its personnel have been hurt. A 6:17 a.m. tweet showed the flames receding.