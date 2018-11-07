Puget Sound Fire said none of its personnel have been hurt at the Kent blaze.

Firefighters largely extinguished a fire that engulfed multiple buildings at a century-old grain storage facility in Kent.

Video posted at 5:41 a.m. on Puget Sound Fire’s Twitter account showed the blaze at 27600 78th Ave. S.

There were no injuries to fire personnel or employees at the grainery, and the cause of the fire is still unknown, Puget Sound Fire spokesman Cpt. Kyle Ohashi said by phone. The fire has nearly been put out, he said at 8:34 a.m.

A statement from Puget Sound Fire said the smoke from the flames temporarily closed BNSF rail lines, delaying Sounder trains.