Firefighters in Issaquah and Snohomish battled two unrelated fires Tuesday and early into Wednesday. Both fires produced smoky plumes visible for miles.

In Issaquah, fire crews beat down a blaze that started at the Egg and Us restaurant in Gilman Village late Tuesday afternoon, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue.

Because the indoor fire could not initially be reached by fire crews, they battled it defensively from outside the building, meaning the first objective was to keep the fire from spreading to other buildings, the fire department said on Twitter.

In a social media post published shortly before 5 p.m., the department asked neighbors to avoid the area. There were no injuries reported, the fire department said.

The blaze was under control within 20 minutes of firefighters’ arrival, the department said. The cause of the fire and extent of the damage will be determined by fire investigators.

In the city of Snohomish, a blaze at Eastside Tire & Automotive burned and smoldered for hours, fed by rubber, oil and other flammable materials from the car repair shop, the fire department said.

The two-alarm fire on Avenue D was called in around 2:30 a.m., according to the fire department and was fought defensively from the outside to prevent the fire from spreading to the surrounding businesses, Snohomish Fire Chief Don Waller told KING 5.

A fire at Eastside Tire in Snohomish pic.twitter.com/3nYOfgpqW0 — Doug Dillon (@dougdKING5) May 12, 2021

No injuries were reported, and the cause and damage will be determined by investigators once the building is safe to enter, fire officials said.