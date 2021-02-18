TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Flames erupted overnight in a giant fishing vessel moored at the Port of Tacoma, and firefighters were still on scene battling the blaze on Thursday morning.

The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 356-foot vessel Aleutian Falcon as it was docked at the Port of Tacoma’s Pier 12 at Trident Seafoods. Several hours later, crews were still trying to get the flames under control, KOMO-TV reported.

The roaring flames could be seen from State Route 509 as three fire boats spray water onto the ship.

#BREAKING: A fishery boat going up in flames at the @tridentseafoods operation on the Hylebos waterway in Tacoma. The fire is contained to the ship. Booms are there to help minimize potential environmental impacts to the waterway. @TheronZahnKOMO will have updates on @komonews. pic.twitter.com/pIqLf0pVYU — Holly Menino (@hollymenino) February 18, 2021

“Our biggest concern right now is the Aleutian Falcon at this point. It does have reportedly approximately 48,000 gallons of diesel fuel aboard. If it does go down or roll over then we will definitely have a possibility of a large fuel spill,” said Tacoma Assistant Fire Chief Alex Wilsie.

No one has been hurt so far and no evacuation orders are in place at this time. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading, and booms were put in place to help minimize potential environmental impacts to the waterway.

Fire officials say any people living in the area impacted by the smoke conditions should continue to shelter in place.