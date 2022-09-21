Northbound lanes of Highway 99 have reopened at 44th Avenue West near Lynnwood after a fire early Wednesday closed all lanes between 44th Avenue West and 156th Street Southwest.

Northbound SR 99 at 44th Ave. near Lynnwood is now open following a structure fire. Crews are working on getting a southbound lane open. Southbound remains closed at 156th St. SW. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) September 21, 2022

Crews are working on getting a southbound lane open, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Southbound lanes remains closed at 156th Street Southwest.

The fire in the commercial building in the 15800 block of Highway 99 north of Lynnwood is under control and there were no injuries reported, according to South Snohomish fire officials, but firefighters remain working in the area.

Commercial building fire in the 15800 block of Hwy 99 north of Lynnwood is under control. No injuries. No word yet on a cause. Firefighters are still working in the area and Hwy 99 is closed in both directions between 156th and 164th. pic.twitter.com/D9zo5H2k5v — South County Fire (@SouthSnoFire) September 21, 2022

Avoid the area for now, fire and transportation officials say.