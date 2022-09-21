Northbound lanes of Highway 99 have reopened at 44th Avenue West near Lynnwood after a fire early Wednesday closed all lanes between 44th Avenue West and 156th Street Southwest.
Crews are working on getting a southbound lane open, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Southbound lanes remains closed at 156th Street Southwest.
The fire in the commercial building in the 15800 block of Highway 99 north of Lynnwood is under control and there were no injuries reported, according to South Snohomish fire officials, but firefighters remain working in the area.
Avoid the area for now, fire and transportation officials say.
