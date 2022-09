All lanes of Highway 99 have reopened near Lynnwood after a fire early Wednesday closed them between 44th Avenue West and 156th Street Southwest.

Northbound SR 99 at 44th Ave. near Lynnwood is now open following a structure fire. Crews are working on getting a southbound lane open. Southbound remains closed at 156th St. SW. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) September 21, 2022

No injuries were reported in the commercial building fire in the 15800 block of Highway 99 north of Lynnwood, according to South Snohomish fire officials.