Multiple fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at the former Maywood Elementary School in SeaTac overnight and into Wednesday morning.

There were no reported injuries, according to Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.

South 200 Street is closed in the area of 14th Avenue South, Puget Sound Fire said.

The school has been surplus property of the Highline School District since it was closed to students in the 1970s.

Last year, the district officials signaled interest in selling the industrially zoned property for redevelopment.

The selected developer, Bride Development, has submitted preliminary plans to the city of SeaTac showing three industrial buildings on about 16.5 acres, according to the SeaTac blog.

Crews responded to the fire around midnight. Crews were working on it more than six hours later.