Seattle firefighters responded to a fire in the University District that spread to a commercial building on University Way Friday night while the street was filled with students.

No one was in the building and no injuries have been reported, said Seattle Fire spokesman David Cuerpo. The primary fire was extinguished around 11 p.m.

The fire started about 9:45 p.m. in an alley behind University Way at Northeast 43rd Street, Cuerpo said. It was not immediately clear how the fire began, but it spread to a car in the alleyway and an adjacent building in the 4200 block of University Way Northeast.

The fire is “relatively small,” but officials were exercising caution as the fire exposed electrical lines and because of the number of people in the area, Cuerpo said.

“Because it’s a Friday night on University Ave, there are quite a few people around,” he said.

Seattle City Light crews were working Friday night to cut power to the building, which houses businesses including Flowers Bar & Restaurant and Cedars of Lebanon.