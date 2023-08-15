Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue is responding to a fire at the Brightwater Treatment Plant in Woodinville on Tuesday afternoon.

Employees and contractors are safe, and operations have not been affected, according to the King County Wastewater Treatment Division.

The fire at the facility near Highway 9 and Highway 522 started when employees were fusing plastic piping, and the fire “shot down” pipes 60 feet below ground, according to officials.

Technical rescue and hazmat teams from the area are being dispatched.

The Brightwater plant is one of three large regional wastewater treatment plants in King County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.