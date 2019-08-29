A fire broke out Thursday afternoon at a Boeing building at 16th Avenue South and East Marginal Way South in Seattle.

The fire was reported at 4:22 p.m., and Seattle Fire said at about 5 p.m. that it had been extinguished. The building was evacuated, and no injuries were reported, according to fire officials.

Few details were immediately available, but aerial photos showed flames coming from what appeared to be a small area of the roof. The building is currently used for office space.

Boeing spokesman Bernard Choi said Boeing firefighters responded immediately.

“The cause of the fire is being investigated,” he said. “We thank Seattle Fire and other first responders for their support. This is not one of our airplane production facilities and production was not affected.”