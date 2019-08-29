A fire broke out Thursday afternoon at a Boeing warehouse at 16th Avenue South and East Marginal Way South in Seattle.

The fire was reported at 4:22 p.m., and Seattle Fire said at about 5 p.m. that it had been extinguished. The building was evacuated, and no injuries were reported, according to fire officials.

Few details were immediately available, but aerial photos showed flames coming from what appeared to be a small area of the roof.

Southbound lanes on East Marginal Way at 16th Avenue South were blocked because of the blaze.

This post will be updated with more information.