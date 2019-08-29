A fire broke out Thursday afternoon at a Boeing office building at 16th Avenue South and East Marginal Way South in Seattle.

The fire was reported at 4:22 p.m., and the Seattle Fire Department said at about 5 p.m. that it had been extinguished. The building was evacuated, and no injuries were reported, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out on the roof of the building, said Boeing spokesman Bernard Choi. The building sustained some damage from water and smoke, he said.

“The cause of the fire is being investigated,” he said. “We thank Seattle Fire and other first responders for their support. This is not one of our airplane-production facilities and production was not affected.”

Choi said the company would communicate with employees who work at the building about arrangements for Friday.