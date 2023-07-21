The Interstate 5 northbound collector and distributor offramp to James Street has reopened after a large fire erupted next to the highway Friday morning.

CLEARED: The incident on NB I-5 blocking the collector/distributor off-ramp to James St has cleared. https://t.co/pzDjAgmPMa — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 21, 2023

The Washington State Department of Transportation first tweeted about the closure at 5:35 a.m.

WSDOT, Washington State Patrol, Seattle police and the Seattle Fire Department responded on the scene.

As of 7:30 a.m., crews had extinguished the fire — located north of Yesler Way between Harborview Medical Center and I-5 — and reopened the ramp.

The fire did not impact operations at Harborview, said Susan Gregg, a hospital spokesperson.