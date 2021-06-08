Firefighters are warning residents of heavy smoke as they battle a blaze inside a vacant building in Seattle’s Uptown neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the building, located in the 500 block of Harrison Street near the Seattle Center and across the street from the Museum of Pop Culture, just before 4 p.m. and quickly transitioned from a defensive to offensive position after receiving early reports of a person inside, according to tweets from the Seattle Fire Department. Later, however, they switched back to a defensive response out of concern for building stability and heavy smoke, fire officials said.

More than 70 firefighters had been called to the scene, the Fire Department said just after 5 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

Around 5:15 p.m., the department said crews checked in with thermal imaging cameras from the outside and weren’t able to find anyone in the building.

The Fire Department is asking residents in the area to close their windows and doors to prevent smoke inhalation.

No further information was immediately available.