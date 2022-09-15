A fire at a long-term care facility in Montesano Wednesday evening forced the emergency evacuation of 77 patients, according to police and fire officials. No injuries were reported, thanks in part to 29 fast-moving staffers and neighbors, according to the Montesano Police Department.

The cause of the fire, which was reported at 5:30 p.m., is under investigation.

The facility, Montesano Health and Rehab in Grays Harbor County, addresses a wide range of patient needs, including post-surgical rehabilitation and end-of-life care. After being displaced by the fire, residents were moved first to a parking lot and then, with the help of school buses and other coaches, to Montesano Junior High.

Happening tonight: #RedCross is responding to a nursing home-fire in #Montesano WA displacing 77 patients. Our Disaster Action teams are reaching out with immediate assistance and emergency support as necessary. #GraysHarborCounty #NWDisasterResponse pic.twitter.com/UQ8D59HEml — Red Cross NW (@RedCrossNW) September 15, 2022

All but two will temporarily remain at the junior high, where the American Red Cross Northwest Region is assisting, according to police. Two patients who needed a higher level of care were taken to a hospital, police said.

State fire assistance was approved, with about 50 additional firefighters responding from throughout the region. It took just under three hours to bring the blaze under control, police said.

The region’s medical coordination team is working to find new placements for the residents.