A fire Sunday morning forced residents of a North Seattle apartment complex to evacuate, but no injuries were reported, the Seattle Fire Department said.

The fire, at the Northgate Villa residences on Eighth Avenue Northeast, was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. It appears to have started in an apartment on the top floor of the four-story building.

Melissa Landsverk, 36, and her boyfriend were asleep in bed when they heard the building’s fire alarm go off.

“We noticed that we smelled smoke, I scrambled to get both of my cats,” she said. “Then we just got out of there.” A fire truck had already arrived when they got down to the parking lot.

The complex has about 140 apartments and condos, Landsverk said. The Fire Department reported that the fire was extinguished about an hour after it was first reported.