A fire Sunday morning forced residents of a North Seattle apartment complex to evacuate, but no injuries were reported, the Seattle Fire Department said.

The fire, at the Northgate Villa residences on Eighth Avenue Northeast, was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. It started in the gas fireplace of an apartment on the top floor of the four-story building, David Cuerpo, a Fire Department spokesman said. It traveled up a ventilation shaft and spread into an attic space, forcing firefighters to cut into the building’s roof. Cuerpo said.

The fire caused more than $100,000 in damage, although all residents were able to return to their homes, except for the “immediately impacted units,” Cuerpo said.

Melissa Landsverk, 36, and her boyfriend were asleep in bed when they heard the building’s fire alarm go off.

“We noticed that we smelled smoke, I scrambled to get both of my cats,” she said. “Then we just got out of there.” A fire truck had already arrived when they got down to the parking lot.

The complex has about 140 apartments and condos, Landsverk said. The Fire Department reported that the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes of crews arriving on scene.