A fire in a five-story senior housing building in Seattle’s Lower Queen Anne neighborhood killed one person Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

Fire crews responded to the blaze in the 300 block of West Roy Street around 3:15 p.m., the Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter. A few minutes later, the department reported the fire had been extinguished and had been contained to one unit.

A spokesperson for the Seattle Housing Authority confirmed the fire began at Michaelson Manor, a 57-unit building operated under the city’s Senior Housing Program, which reserves buildings for seniors and adults with disabilities.

Firefighters found the victim inside the room where the fire began, fire officials said. The housing authority spokesperson declined to share further details about the victim, citing tenant privacy concerns.

The Seattle Police Department will handle the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.