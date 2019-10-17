A tower crane that collapsed in South Lake Union last April, killing four people, failed because connecting pins were removed prematurely from the nearly 300-foot tower, leaving it weak and vulnerable when it was hit with a gust of wind of more than 45 miles per hour, the Washington Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) announced on Thursday.

Crews were working to disassemble the crane, which had been used to construct Google’s campus in South Lake Union, when it fell.

Tower cranes are comprised of 20-foot steel sections, held together by connecting pins and sleeves. Crews are not supposed to remove pins from a section until that section is attached to the assist crane that is disassembling the tower crane. Crews had removed more than 50 pins from “the entire length of the structure,” an L&I official said, leaving only one pin in place.

“Per the manufacturer’s procedures it wasn’t acceptable to remove any pins for any component other than the one that was attached to the mobile crane, ready to be removed,” the official said. “The likely supposition is that it helps them to get the work done faster.”

Among those killed in the collapse were two ironworkers who had been working on the crane and two passersby — a student at Seattle Pacific University and a former city of Seattle employee — on the heavily trafficked street below.

Several independent crane experts, after examining photos and videos of the disaster, had come to the same conclusion that L&I eventually came to: that early pin removal led to a preventable tragedy.

Video footage shows the massive crane falling and crashing into the building beneath it, with the crane’s cab and top two sections shooting off, seemingly unattached.

L&I previously said it was investigating at least four companies potentially involved in the collapse: GLY Construction, the general contractor; Northwest Tower Crane Service, a subcontractor that physically disassembled the crane into pieces; Omega Morgan, which removed sections with a smaller crane; and Morrow Equipment, which owned the tower crane. L&I investigated and cleared Seaburg Construction, which employed the crane operator before workers began to dismantle it.

Tower cranes, which have dominated Seattle’s skyline in recent years amid its building boom, have operated safely for years. Before the collapse in April, the last fatal accident involving a tower crane locally was in 2006.

