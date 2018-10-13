Police in riot gear tried break up fights and used pepper spray in an effort to control the crowd.

Fights broke out in downtown Portland, Oregon, Saturday night between protesters with a right-wing group and counter-demonstrators, and police were working to keep the two groups apart, according to local media reports.

The right-wing Patriot Prayer group was holding a Flash March for Law and Order when the counter-demonstrators, some of whom identified themselves as members of the militant group Antifa, confronted them, leading to scuffles, the Portland Tribune website and KGW TV station reported.

Police in riot gear tried break up fights and used pepper spray in an effort to control the crowd, the Tribune reported.

KGW reported that police said officers saw people at the demonstration with hard-knuckled gloves, guns, knives and batons.