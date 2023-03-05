What began as a two-car collision grew into a 15-car pileup as motorists slammed into one another on a frosty Sunday morning on I-5 near Auburn.
No major injuries were reported, but the 6 a.m. pileup initially blocked four lanes of southbound I-5 near South 272nd Street, the Department of Transportation said in a tweet.
Two lanes were later reopened but the accidents caused a three-mile backup. WSDOT reported the lanes reopened shortly after 8 a.m.
Rick Johnson, a Washington State Patrol spokesperson, urged drivers to be careful on slick roads as the temperature Sunday morning was in the 30s.
