What began as a two-car collision grew into a 15-car pileup as motorists slammed into one another on a frosty Sunday morning on I-5 near Auburn.

No major injuries were reported, but the 6 a.m. pileup initially blocked four lanes of southbound I-5 near South 272nd Street, the Department of Transportation said in a tweet.

⚠️Four right lanes are blocked on I-5 southbound just south of S 272nd Street in #Auburn.



Prepare for backups or seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/YZqqX8f7HY — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 5, 2023

Two lanes were later reopened but the accidents caused a three-mile backup. WSDOT reported the lanes reopened shortly after 8 a.m.

Rick Johnson, a Washington State Patrol spokesperson, urged drivers to be careful on slick roads as the temperature Sunday morning was in the 30s.