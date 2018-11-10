A fire that began in a warehouse along the Ship Canal near Seattle Pacific University had spread to at least five buildings by 9:30 p.m. Saturday, engulfing a lumber yard and a boat storage area adjacent to a marina.
One of the buildings, near Sixth Avenue West and West Ewing Street, had collapsed, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
One of the affected businesses is Gascoigne Lumber, a wholesale lumber company established in 2016.
Firefighters had closed off the road on the south side of the canal.
Fremont resident Ryan Denby, watching the fire from the north side, said he saw flames spread to a boat yard where stored boats were stacked up in racks and were on fire.
Denby said a couple of boat owners had used Zodiac rafts to reach the adjacent marina and retrieve their boats from the dock.
The fire knocked out power in the neighborhood, which Seattle City Light’s website said affected just over 400 customers.
