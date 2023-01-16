Travelers on the Edmonds-Kingston ferry can expect delays as repairs are made to the M/V Puyallup, which has been taken out of service for repairs after an apparent log strike.
The Jumbo Mark II ferry’s propeller was damaged Friday night after striking an underwater object, likely a log, said Hadley Rodero, spokesperson for Washington State Ferries. It had been one of two boats on the route.
“Crews believe this was very likely a log as there is a great deal of driftwood in the water after recent high tides,” Rodero said by email Monday.
Exceptionally high “king” tides and heavy rains flooded low-lying communities in late December and swept beach logs into the Puget Sound. The Puyallup’s prop may have struck a submerged log while making a Friday night crossing.
No other vessels were available to take on the route, Rodero said, and it wasn’t clear Monday when the Puyallup would return to service. The Edmonds-Kingston route was the ferry service’s second busiest in 2022, carrying 1.5 million passengers that year.
Until the Puyallup returns to service, the route will operate on its single-boat schedule.
