Passengers on the ferry Wenatchee were shaken Tuesday night after the vessel collided with a whale in Elliott Bay.

The Wenatchee was returning from Bainbridge Island near Pier 66 when it hit the whale around 8:30 p.m. Washington State Ferries spokeswoman Diane Rhodes said the crew initially thought they hit a log but later spotted a whale bleeding to the side of the boat.

The agency notified the U.S. Coast Guard, which notified the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, according to a Coast Guard spokesman. Vessel inspectors also were notified, but the ferry was still running.

Two passengers described seeing a whale spouting blood. Both said they believed the whale was dying.

“The whale surfaced after being struck and gushing a lot of blood. It surfaced a few more times before sinking,” passenger Beth Andrus said in an email.

Officials weren’t sure what kind of whale was struck and did not have further details Tuesday night.