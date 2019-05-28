Passengers on the ferry Wenatchee were shaken Tuesday night after the vessel collided with a whale in Elliott Bay.
The Wenatchee was returning from Bainbridge Island near Pier 66 when it hit the whale around 8:30 p.m. Washington State Ferries spokeswoman Diane Rhodes said the crew initially thought they hit a log but later spotted a whale bleeding to the side of the boat.
The agency notified the U.S. Coast Guard, which notified the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, according to a Coast Guard spokesman. Vessel inspectors also were notified, but the ferry was still running.
Two passengers described seeing a whale spouting blood. Both said they believed the whale was dying.
“The whale surfaced after being struck and gushing a lot of blood. It surfaced a few more times before sinking,” passenger Beth Andrus said in an email.
Officials weren’t sure what kind of whale was struck and did not have further details Tuesday night.
