Ferry crew members rescued a couple after a canoe capsized near the Vashon Island ferry dock Monday night.

At around 10 p.m. on July Fourth, ferry Kittitas crew members saw the couple in the water holding onto a paddleboard after their canoe had turned over, said Ian Sterling, a spokesperson with Washington State Ferries.

Two ferry crew members were immediately lowered into a rescue boat and assisted the couple in the water, Sterling said. The couple was headed to Blake Island to spend time with their kids that night, he said.

“We do these things fairly frequently and not all of them will have a good ending so it’s great to have a successful rescue,” Sterling said. “We’re proud of our crews for the training that they go through in order to be able to do this.”

Sterling said crew members from the ferry Cathlamet also made their way over to offer support and retrieve the capsized boat.

Advertising

These emergency situations happen often, which is why it’s so important for ferry crew members to be prepared, Sterling said. Weekly and monthly trainings keep crew members ready.

WSF crew workers are also trained firefighters, Sterling said. All crew members are well-versed in first aid response and advanced lifesaving skills, he said.

Potential emergency situations can range from someone having a cardiac arrest in the water to a passenger being unresponsive aboard a ferry.

“I remember a couple of years ago, a small boat just off the fishing pier in Edmonds went upside down in stormy weather,” he said. “Our folks pulled a bunch of people out of the water for that.”

WSF often assists other agencies since its vessels are close by and able to respond to situations on Puget Sound.

“Because there’s so many ferryboats out there and so many different routes spread up and down the sound, it’s pretty common for us to be the closest vessel to whatever kind of action is going on,” Sterling said.