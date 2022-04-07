Three mainstays of Friday Harbor’s downtown commercial district were burning Thursday morning in what officials say is a distressing blow to the San Juan Island town as it prepares to welcome tourists back after a difficult two years of pandemic restrictions.

“It’s absolutely devastating,” said Kimberley Kimple, a spokesperson with Orcas Island Fire & Rescue.

The fire, at the corner of Front and Spring streets, has engulfed Herb’s Tavern, Crystal Seas Kayaking and the Crows Nest Coffee Shoppe. It was was reported at 3:43 a.m. by a passing tow truck driver, Kimple said.

While the blaze is expected to burn for some time, Kimple said firefighters are battling it defensively and do not currently expect it to spread.

No injuries have been reported, she said.

Multiple fire agencies from neighboring islands, including Lopez and Orcas, are responding.

In additon, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Seattle office is sending special agents, including a certified fire investigator, to assist in determining the origin and cause of the blaze.

The blaze delayed at least one run of the ferry Tillikum after crews were asked to help, the ferry system said.

The 6:10 a.m. sailing from Friday Harbor to Shaw and Orcas islands was delayed 35 minutes after the San Juan County Fire Department asked for help from the crews.