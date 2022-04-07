The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Seattle office is sending special agents, including a certified fire investigator, to assist in determining the origin and cause of a Thursday morning fire on San Juan Island.

At least three commercial buildings were involved in the blaze near First and Spring Streets in downtown Friday Harbor, several Seattle news stations reported.

The blaze — which was reported to be under control around 7:41 a.m. by journalist Mike Martin, who posted video of the fire on Twitter — delayed at least one run of the ferry Tillikum after crews were asked to help, the ferry system said.

The 6:10 a.m. sailing from Friday Harbor to Shaw and Orcas islands was delayed 35 minutes after the San Juan County Fire Department asked for help from the crews.