A ferry has crashed into the dock at Fauntleroy in West Seattle early Thursday, sustaining what appears to be heavy damage to the front deck.

Images posted on Twitter show the vessel with a crushed side.

West Seattle resident Jack Walsh said he heard the crash around 8 a.m. this morning and described it as a “combination of a small explosion and screeching” that lasted for about five seconds.

Washington State Ferries tweeted that no injuries have been reported so far. The Fauntleroy service is suspended until further notice.

