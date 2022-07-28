A ferry crashed into the pilings near the Fauntleroy dock in West Seattle on Thursday morning, sustaining heavy damage.

Washington State Ferries tweeted that no injuries had been reported.

A section atop one side of the ferry Cathlamet was crumpled. One car was pinned inside the ferry by bent metal.

Ferries occasionally hit and damage pilings at the terminals, but impacts that dent a boat are rare.

By 9 a.m., the last vehicles had been brought off the Cathlamet. A few drivers lined up on Fauntleroy Way, but ferry staff and law enforcement waved most people past.

A spokesperson for the ferries agency was making his way to the scene. No information from WSF about how the crash occurred has been released.

West Seattle resident Jack Walsh said he heard the crash around 8 a.m., describing it as a “combination of a small explosion and screeching” that lasted about five seconds.

Anne Gfeller Higuera was on the boat, which left from Vashon. Her car was parked on the upper deck, about four vehicles back from the front. As the ferry pulled into the Fauntleroy dock, she didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary. But then she heard an “enormous noise” in front of her that kept getting worse.

“There was a lot of concrete dust,” she said. When she looked up, she saw the side of the boat had been crushed and several cars in front of her were heavily damaged. One was spilling fluid.

The crew went around to check on passengers, asking if they were OK. Eventually, the cars offloaded into Fauntleroy by reversing off the boat.

Vashon resident Oskar Weiss, 17, was commuting to work on the ferry when “out of nowhere there was just a huge boom,” he said. His entire car shook and felt like it slid on the car deck’s surface. “I thought that we were going to go on the shore because it seemed like we weren’t slowing down.”

Petty officer Steve Strohmaier of the U.S. Coast Guard said officers from the Puget Sound sector deployed to the scene shortly after they were notified of the crash around 8:20 a.m. They have not received any reports of injury or pollution, he said.

Coast Guard officers have begun investigating the cause of the crash and whether it was mechanical or human error, Strohmaier said. He did not rule out that the National Transportation Safety Board could take over the investigation, but said the Coast Guard was there to collect an early round of “facts and figures.”

Ferries leaving Fauntleroy travel to Vashon Island and Southworth, near Port Orchard on the Kitsap Peninsula. Thursday morning’s 7:55 a.m. sailing of the Cathlamet left from Vashon Island, heading east. It’s a 32-foot boat that was built in 1981 and rebuilt in 1993. It can hold 124 cars and up to 1,200 passengers.

This breaking news story will be updated.