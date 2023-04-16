There was the fast-rising construction manager who died after swallowing what he thought was oxycodone. A young woman self-medicating to manage a mental illness. A mother secretly haunted by a violent assault.

Some families were stunned by the deaths of their loved ones, while others waited years, expecting the phone would someday ring with news of their passing. Still, a single thread links the families’ grief: a powerful synthetic opioid that’s made its way from hospital rooms to city streets.

Only a decade ago, fentanyl caused a mere handful of fatal overdoses in King County each year. But the little blue pills smuggled north from Mexico are now everywhere, driving the worst wave of overdose deaths the county — and country — has ever seen.

Of the more than 1,000 fatal drug overdoses countywide last year, 70% involved fentanyl. Worse yet, the drug’s death toll is showing no signs of leveling off, with over 275 people succumbing to fentanyl overdoses since the start of the year.

As demand and addiction continue apace and communities struggle to provide treatment to all who need it, seven families agreed to share their stories of loss, grief and hardship in hopes of somehow preventing more deaths. Their candid accounts are both cautionary tales and calls to action.

Andre Melonson, 35: 1 of 3 brothers gripped by drugs

Fentanyl’s deadly reach has extended to nearly every corner of King County, with signs of the societal scourge both visible, among downtown denizens slumped over on sidewalks, and discreet, hidden in suburban cul-de-sacs.

But no demographic has been more disproportionately affected than American Indian/Alaskan Native and Black men, especially those in their mid-30s to mid-50s, who are killed by the drug at much higher rates than their white peers.

Andre Melonson, who was Black and Samoan, was one of them.

Gary Melonson and his ex-wife Rebecca, who raised five kids and fostered nearly 100 others in Seattle’s Madrona neighborhood, adopted Andre, their youngest, when he was a baby. They suspect his educational and behavioral challenges growing up were a result of his birth mother’s drug and alcohol use during her pregnancy.

The couple divorced in 1998, and Rebecca later kicked Andre out of her Beacon Hill home because he kept sneaking young people he’d met on the streets into the house at night and stealing valuables during the day.

“He was endangering me and the girls,” said Rebecca, who at the time lived with her two daughters. “I couldn’t trust him. I said, ‘You have to go to school or get a job,’ and he said, ‘You can’t make me.’”

Andre used drugs and lived on Seattle streets for years before he eventually moved into a downtown studio apartment run by Plymouth Housing. In and out of the hospital for myriad health problems during the last two years of his life, he was hospitalized for the final time in September 2021. He was prescribed Suboxone to treat his opioid addiction and released three months later.

Five months after that, Andre was found dead in his apartment. He was 35.

“If you talked to his older brothers, they’re pretty macho about it and think they have it under control,” Rebecca said of her two other sons, who also struggle with addiction. “They think they know what they’re doing. They don’t.”

At the time of Andre’s death, the Melonsons hadn’t seen their middle son in nearly three years. And they waited until June, when their eldest son was released from jail and then inpatient drug treatment in Yakima, to hold a celebration of Andre’s life.

Soon after returning home from the memorial, their eldest son overdosed on fentanyl in his mother’s basement. Seattle Fire Department medics revived him. His mother now keeps naloxone — a nasal spray also known by the brand name Narcan that can quickly reverse the symptoms of opioid overdoses — in the house.

“I don’t want to live with a drug addict,” Rebecca said. “My greatest fear is that I’m going to find him dead in my basement.”

— Sara Jean Green

Angelia Johnson, 26: Told her sister, ‘I don’t want this’

Angelia Johnson’s body was found last November next to an abandoned building with “bluz” spray-painted on one side.

A man discovered her body after two days. He covered her in cardboard and then called 911.

“Blues,” a street name for fentanyl, ravaged King County’s homeless population in 2022, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office, setting a record for fatal overdoses from the drug.

Angelia, 26, hadn’t been using fentanyl for more than two years.

In school, her beauty and outgoingness always made her out stand out, said Deisha Ferguson, an old friend. She was funny and spunky and didn’t take crap from others.

Angelia was most likely to be in the center of the room at a party, talking to people or dancing, maybe even on top of a table, said her older sister Leisa Johnson, who was more likely to be watching from the side.

“She was just trying to be better, but I thought she was perfect,” Leisa said.

The sisters were only two years apart in age and, for most of their lives, they were best friends, even sleeping in the same bed until Leisa moved into her own apartment. They used to call each other and stay on the line after they ran out of things to say, just listening to each other breathe.

Angelia went from trying drugs at parties to smoking methamphetamine — staying up for days — and later using opioids, eventually fentanyl.

“She would tell me, ‘I don’t want this,’” Leisa said.

By that point, Angelia was living outside in downtown Renton. She moved there after she aged out of a young adult shelter, after she wore out her welcome with friends and family.

Communication was sporadic by then, but Angelia found a way to call her big sister on Leisa’s 27th birthday.

“I have stuff for you,” Angelia told her.

Leisa got in her car. She could tell Angelia didn’t see her when she pulled up to the Safeway in downtown Renton. Rain was falling hard.

Advertising

She was crying.

“Angelia, I’m right here,” Leisa called out to her little sister.

Angelia jumped in the car. “I thought you weren’t coming.”

— Anna Patrick

Shannon Lawson, 40: Mother of 2 suffered hidden trauma

Karen and Dennis Tyler weren’t surprised when police officers showed up on their Auburn doorstep bearing bad news.

But they were shocked to learn details of the overdose that killed their eldest daughter, a 40-year-old mother of two.

Shannon Lawson, who long struggled with meth and heroin addictions, overdosed after smoking a fentanyl pill inside her tent in a Tukwila encampment, underscoring the fact that even those accustomed to using opioids can still easily overdose on fentanyl.

Slightly more than half of fatal drug overdoses in King County last year involved multiple substances — but by far, the most common drug combination was fentanyl and meth. That was true for Shannon, whose toxicology test results showed both drugs were present in her blood when she died.

“She died on a Monday, she was found two or three days later, and we were notified on the Friday,” Karen said. “The finality of it, it’s horrible, absolutely horrible.”

The Tylers have raised Shannon’s children, Kaliyah Wicks, 21, and Kamryn Lawson, 15, since they were preschoolers and credit Shannon with ensuring her kids were loved and safe even as she twice went through rehab, relapsed and finally ended up homeless.

The family can now trace her drug addiction to unresolved trauma.

About seven years ago, Karen found her daughter’s journals from one of her stints in rehab and learned Shannon was gang-raped at gunpoint when she was 14. Her assailants threatened to kill her and her entire family if she ever reported the sexual assault to police.

Finally, Shannon’s parents had an explanation for their daughter’s overnight change from a funny, smart kid who played viola and danced ballet to a teenager who refused to talk to counselors and would only tell her parents she was “kickin’ it” when they demanded to know where she was.

“The shame, the guilt — I think she never got over it,” Karen said. “In some ways, we lost her a long time ago.”

But despite her battle with addiction, Shannon retained a familiar spark until her death last March.

Soon after she died, a Tukwila police officer called her family to express his condolences, telling them Shannon was a great person who had kind eyes and a ready smile.

“She didn’t lose her humanity,” Karen said, “and through it all, she didn’t lose her essence. She was still kind, she was still loving, and somebody recognized that.”

— Sara Jean Green

Billy Patterson, 26: Killed by a counterfeit pill

Billy Patterson wanted to solve problems and help others — even if no one asked, even if no one knew.

He sneaked extra coins into charity boxes during Mercer Island school fundraisers, for instance, and helped address blood shortages by donating whenever he could.

So it came as no surprise that Billy, 26, quickly ascended to a management role at his Seattle construction firm — where he used quiet-but-confident leadership to fix problems usually handled by managers twice his senior.

While Billy climbed the ladder at work, he also fell in with a party-friendly crowd after-hours. At some point, he purchased a counterfeit oxycodone pill to try to fall asleep one night.

That single pill, his parents believe, was the one that killed him in July 2022 — reflecting the deadly trend of many street drugs being “cut” with the stronger and more dangerous fentanyl.

Such fake pills are nearly identical to authentic opioids, with an M on one side and 30 on the other. And the “M30s,” as they’re called, are the most common pills containing fentanyl in the Seattle area, according to public health officials. Such pills are driving a wave of overdoses — both deadly and nonfatal — unlike anything the county has ever experienced.

It was Billy’s decision to buy the pill that killed him, said his mother, Liz Patterson of West Seattle. “But whoever gave it to him that night, they are responsible for his death.”

Billy’s family has been open about how he died, taking the rare step of referencing fentanyl in his obituary.

“His family wants to warn the community of the potential for addiction or calamitous accident associated with illegal, counterfeit drugs that are killing hundreds of thousands of people,” they wrote.

They also wrote of Billy’s accolades. He was a top student, the leader of the University of Washington drum line and had raised a chocolate Labrador puppy for his mom.

As one childhood friend later put it: “He was really, really excelling.”

“I can’t stress that enough,” Michael Fraser said.

Billy’s mother recently brought Narcan for his two brothers to distribute. And his father makes a point to warn others considering substance use to test pills beforehand, and to not take them alone.

“If I had to do it all over again and be able to impart that information,” Dave Patterson said, “he would probably still be with us.”

— Paige Cornwell

Patrick Swanson, 24: In and out of treatment

“You know this stuff is killing people.”

Patrick Swanson knew.

“You don’t understand,” the 24-year-old told his cousin, Mandy Davis, when she questioned him about using fentanyl. “When I hear, ‘You could die if you take this, but it’s the best high you’ve ever had,’ I want to try it. It doesn’t scare me. It makes me want it more.”

But like so many others, Patrick could not get the high without the low. Fentanyl killed him last May in the Auburn home he shared with his parents.

Patrick started using fentanyl over a year ago, following a cascading tangle with alcohol and drugs that reached back to his junior high days, according to his parents, Eric and Kathy Swanson.

He was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in the third grade and later with bipolar disorder. Outbursts of anger alienated many peers, and he drifted toward others who had behavior and addiction problems.

After getting in trouble for showing up drunk the first day of 10th grade, Patrick dropped out. With little guidance, his parents for many years navigated a complex web of treatment providers as best they could.

Last January, Patrick went into an inpatient facility again, in Bellevue. His mother picked him up after 35 days and dropped him off at a sober living home in Seattle. He got on the bus the next day to go back to the Bellevue facility for an outpatient appointment.

Another passenger walked on bearing fentanyl, willing to share or sell. Kathy had given her son $15 for pocket money; he and the passenger used the drug together, and Patrick passed out. He went back to the facility for another 45 days.

Patrick emerged in a seemingly good place. Staff had told him he had a grip on his substance abuse and was now ready to work intensively on his mental health, Kathy recalled. “Patrick was all for that.”

He got up May 18 and made a counseling appointment — a necessary step in getting insurance approval to stay at an inpatient mental health facility in California. Later that morning, Kathy went to check on him.

“Call 911,” she shouted to Eric. Their son wasn’t breathing.

Later, after Patrick had been taken out in a body bag, his parents found a text exchange on his phone. “Can you drop me off a blue?” he had written to a dealer, using the nickname for a fentanyl pill.

Sometimes, Eric drives home and sees people wandering the streets, some of them likely addicted to drugs. He knows he held his lifeless son in his arms just months ago but still finds himself senselessly looking for Patrick.

“I’ll probably be doing that until the day I die,” he said.

— Nina Shapiro

Seth Foster, 41: Pet caregiver couldn’t shake addiction

In many ways, Seth Foster lived a full life.

He had a dog-walking and pet-sitting business — Bones, Hugs and Harmony — and the animals he cared for waited eagerly for his arrival. He lived in a stylish Fremont apartment building. He was an avid soccer player who participated in two recreational teams, one of which he helped lead.

“Everything was like a normal life except for the drugs,” said his mother, Myrna Foster.

He died in his apartment last May, minutes after taking a combination of drugs including cocaine, methadone and fentanyl. He was 41.

His mom believes he started using drugs shortly after high school, where a soccer collision mangled one of his feet — dashing his Division I dreams, and requiring two surgeries and extensive physical therapy.

“It was like he had a full sail of wind and it just blew out,” said Myrna, who lives in Florida, where she raised her son.

He went to community college for a time and worked various jobs, with little direction. But then he visited Seattle, loved it and in roughly 2016 moved to the city with his beloved pit bull, Bentley, and a business plan tied to his love for dogs.

“He had a connection to animals you don’t find very often,” said Michelle Duerre, who knew Seth through animal rights campaigns they participated in. Often quiet, he exuded confidence when dispensing advice on dog health and behavior.

Still, drugs remained in the picture. Cocaine. Benzodiazepines. Methadone, presumably to control cravings for heroin, which he gave up after a near-fatal overdose, according to his mom.

But Seth did not, as far as his mother knows, use fentanyl.

She had talked with him about the opioid’s dangers a few years ago, while working as a court clerk and learning about fentanyl ring busts.

“It’s not something I would ever try,” Seth told his mom.

He was a man who did his research, even on the drugs he used. And he didn’t partake while working, according to his mom, who believes his devotion to the dogs in his life kept him functioning.

But, Myrna said, “Every once in a while, something would break down.”

A lot broke down during the COVID-19 lockdown. Many of Seth’s clients canceled. His soccer games were canceled. So were his substance-abuse support group meetings.

The isolation was devastating, his mother said.

A sense of normality eventually resumed. But something else brought Seth stress: Bentley was seriously ill.

On the way to a soccer game one day, a teammate said, Seth was so upset it was as if he feared for the life of a child. During the game, he threw up.

Seth disappeared in the days that followed, and his death was discovered only after Myrna called for a police wellness check.

She said she was shocked when she was informed fentanyl was involved. “It still doesn’t make sense to me.”

He had enough with the drugs he regularly used, she said, and wouldn’t have needed more. Was fentanyl surreptitiously mixed in with another drug, as the cheap opioid so often is?

Myrna believes so. But she may never know for sure.

— Nina Shapiro

Braedon Ellis, 20: Self-medicated to grapple with mental illness

Braedon Ellis’ dream was to live in the city. When she found a room available at a house in Kenmore, it seemed like a perfect fit.

“I was really proud of her, really happy for her,” said her mother, Dionne Waltz. “I think she had high hopes that moving to the city would give her so many more opportunities. But she was only there for three months.”

Braedon died in February 2022 of an overdose in her new home, where her mother and friends believe she unknowingly took a fentanyl pill while self-medicating to address mental health struggles.

The 20-year-old’s death parallels the cautionary tales often cited by law enforcement or drug-enforcement experts: Young people turning to what they think are prescription drugs, only to ingest a far more portent pill. Though downtown Seattle accounts for the greatest proportion of fatal fentanyl overdoses in King County, Braedon’s death shows the wide reach of the drug.

“She was so small and she didn’t have a tolerance, and she was closer to the hub of drugs in Seattle,” said Dionne, an Olympia resident. “I’m sheltered, too. I wouldn’t have expected what happened.”

Braedon had moved to Kenmore from Port Hadlock in Jefferson County, working various jobs while figuring out her next steps: taking pharmacology classes, perhaps, or enrolling in culinary school. Her pizza shop manager attended her funeral, Dionne said, remarking that he’d “never seen anyone work so hard.”

But Braedon was also having hallucinations. Dionne learned after her daughter’s death that she had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and her medication may have been cut off. She likely took the other pills to fill that void.

A childhood friend, Pearl Munn, said she didn’t know about the dangers of fentanyl when Braedon died. But since then she’s lost a second loved one to the drug.

“We were planning to do things,” Pearl said of Braedon. “She had motivation to leave, and to just do better with her life.”

— Paige Cornwell