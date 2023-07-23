CENTRALIA — Corey Haggerty walked into Gather Church’s drug treatment clinic at 6:50 p.m., 10 minutes before closing time. If he was a little late, that was OK. He showed up; that was the important thing.

For a year, Haggerty had been coming to the clinic — a prototype “health engagement hub” aimed at helping people overcome addiction. That’s become more important than ever as the fentanyl crisis drives an unprecedented rise in overdose deaths in Washington, as elsewhere.

Addicted to fentanyl, Haggerty got prescriptions for a medication containing buprenorphine, hailed widely for reducing illicit opioid cravings. Yet, he took the medication inconsistently and continued to use fentanyl.

Now, he was trying something new: an injected medication that slowly releases buprenorphine into the body for a month — removing an otherwise daily decision about whether to choose medication or fentanyl, a drug that’s up to 50 times as powerful as heroin.

“I think this is going to be the big ticket,” said Dr. Lily Lo, supervising physician for Gather’s clinic. A lot of people are hoping so.

Fentanyl has upended the treatment world, especially for those dealing with buprenorphine. Protocols that worked with heroin have gone out the window. With much still unknown, clinics like this one are experimenting with new methods and trading information.

“We’ve had to learn quickly and I think fail a bunch, to be honest,” said Dr. Nate Kittle, who oversees addiction care at HealthPoint, a nonprofit running primary and urgent care clinics throughout King County.

Medication is only part of the equation. Sprawling legislation revamping the state’s drug policies, passed in May, calls for a pilot program of two health engagement hubs. The hubs would provide a range of medical and social services as well as harm reduction strategies aimed at improving the health and well-being of people who use drugs — regardless of whether they’re trying to stop.

If judged successful, the model may spread. A state advisory committee recommended setting up a health hub within a one-hour drive of most locations throughout Washington.

Dr. Charissa Fotinos, an addiction medicine specialist and the state Medicaid director, said the hubs are meant to be welcoming places. There, patients may say: “I don’t like waking up and using fentanyl 20 times a day. I want to stop. But when I go to a regular clinic, I’m treated horribly. [They think] I’m just a junkie, an addict. They don’t want to deal with me. But here, you guys are willing to sit down and talk to me.”

Peer counselors, often in recovery themselves, will nurture this sense of understanding and belonging. “That’s what’s different about health hubs,” said Fotinos, who will help design the pilot program that will start by next June. “That’s the secret sauce.”

Gather’s clinic, a prototype of the model serving between 100 and 120 people a month, provides an illuminating glimpse into what these hubs may look like.

The church group has sparked controversy in Centralia, a conservative town of about 20,000 located halfway between Seattle and Portland, illustrating the political environment hub proponents may step into elsewhere in the state.

Critics paint Gather as insufficiently persistent in offering treatment and unwilling to hold patients accountable for continued drug use. They also contend the organization didn’t act quickly or thoroughly to help clients in a state-funded program working with law enforcement to provide alternatives to jail. A regional government-run service provider ended Gather’s contract for that “recovery navigator” program last month, citing no cause.

The debate around how to stem the opioid crisis is not clear-cut. Even many in favor of criminalizing drug use — as the state opted to do in its May bill — champion expanding access to “treatment.” But what that means is left hazy. Detox and other inpatient facilities where people are expected to quit drugs without medication? Similar facilities where medication is available? Outpatient buprenorphine clinics? Methadone clinics? Twelve-step programs?

What some may not imagine is a program like Gather’s, which runs side by side with a needle exchange, makes no demands about abstinence and views success in relative terms.

As Haggerty kept coming into the Gather clinic, for example, Lo said staff had an overarching goal: “Keep him alive.”

By that measure, Caleb Banta-Green, a researcher with the University of Washington’s Alcohol and Drug Abuse Institute, believes he has evidence health hubs will work.

He looked at the mortality rate for 664 patients at Gather’s clinic and five similar sites around the state using funding from various sources provided by the institute and gathered data for a year after they started treatment. (The institute provided four of the clinics, including Gather, with a total of $2.3 million in state funds over two years.)

He then compared the mortality rate at the six clinics to that of people with an opioid addiction who received different kinds of treatment or none at all. The fentanyl crisis picked up midway through the study, which enrolled people between 2019 and 2021.

Banta-Green released his findings last month: At Gather and peer clinics, the mortality rate was 68% lower.

“Like slamming on the brakes”

Pastor Cole Meckle didn’t plan to get into the drug treatment field when he founded his small, nondenominational church 13 years ago.

As he describes it, Gather’s treatment offerings grew out of a social services network the church built over time, incorporating food and clothing banks, an Eat Free Café, subsidized day care and more.

Among the clientele were people who used drugs, and Meckle, 53, learned some were traveling to Thurston County’s syringe exchange programs because there weren’t any in Lewis County. Others were using dirty needles and dying of abscesses.

So about six years ago, Gather bought a former American Red Cross blood donation van and started using it to hand out clean needles, food, toiletries and other supplies underneath Interstate 5, near a large, wooded encampment in an area called Blakeslee Junction.

Then Gather learned about an Olympia buprenorphine clinic that adhered to an emerging “low-barrier” model, with drop-in visits and streamlined intakes designed to make it easy for people with few resources and chaotic lives to access care. Inspired, Gather bought an empty convenience store, gutted it and built offices, exam rooms and an airy waiting area.

Gather opened its clinic in spring 2020, providing each patient with a team of three: a doctor, a nurse and one of two “care navigators” who have experience with addiction. If patients are interested, they can also make appointments with mental health counselor Kat Meckle, the pastor’s wife.

Some of the clinic’s current services are limited. It has little in the way of primary care, for instance, beyond occasional wound care and testing for HIV and hepatitis C. Banta-Green calls the clinic a “health hub light.”

In the early days, most of the clinic’s patients used heroin, but fentanyl soon took over as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the heroin supply chain.

“We’ve definitely had to regroup,” said nurse care manager Tessa Hoven. “It is a lot harder to get people onto Suboxone off of fentanyl than it is heroin.”

Suboxone, taken as a dissolvable pill or film placed under the tongue, is a commonly used medication combining buprenorphine with the overdose reversal drug naloxone. For treatment, buprenorphine is the heavy hitter. Like heroin and fentanyl, it stimulates parts of the brain known as opioid receptors, producing a response that relieves pain and generates pleasure. But buprenorphine does so just enough to reduce cravings for illicit opioids and to stave off withdrawal. For people used to stronger stuff, it doesn’t make them high.

It used to be patients were given a Suboxone prescription with instructions to take the dose at home after abstaining from illicit opioids until they felt sick from withdrawal, usually within 24 hours. That way, the medication would make them feel better even if they didn’t get the euphoria heroin offered.

Advertising

But with fentanyl, people following that regimen can feel worse, not better, when they initially take the medication.

Addiction doctors have learned fentanyl stays in the bodies of chronic users for days, HealthPoint’s Kittle explained. “So even when they’ve stopped using fentanyl, there’s still fentanyl in their system, in their bloodstream, kind of leaking out.”

If someone takes buprenorphine while that’s happening, the medication will bind to the brain’s opioid receptors and kick the fentanyl off. But they risk going into sudden, or “precipitated,” withdrawal, which means they’re hit with all the effects of regular withdrawal — including nausea, vomiting, body aches and restlessness — but in one fell swoop.

“It’s kind of like slamming on the brakes on the highway,” Kittle said.

That’s because buprenorphine only partially fires up those brain receptors, at about a 60% level — a big drop from the 100% activation fentanyl causes.

To ideally prime the body for buprenorphine, ridding it of enough fentanyl so that the medication improves how someone feels, would take too long, Kittle said. “No one’s going to go through withdrawal for three or four days” — at least not on their own, with fentanyl readily available to make the symptoms stop.

Advertising

Methadone, the other medication commonly used in opioid treatment, doesn’t have the same problem because it activates receptors at a 100% level. But there’s a bigger danger of overdosing on methadone, prompting tighter regulations and making the medication more difficult for providers and patients to access.

So buprenorphine remains a go-to medication for fentanyl addiction, with doctors trying to figure out a better way to use it. Gather turned to “microdosing” — or gradually building up doses to avoid the slamming-on-the-brakes effect. But that method still has its drawbacks, as patients have to follow a complicated regimen that involves taking small amounts of medication throughout the day.

“We’re really not having much success,” Lo acknowledged.

She guessed about 15% or 20% of Gather’s fentanyl patients have successfully transitioned to Suboxone. A staffer reviewed somewhat different measures over the past 15 months — including whether patients continued coming to the clinic, were transferred elsewhere or taped off medication — to calculate a treatment retention rate. He arrived at 45% over 15 months, still less than half.

That’s why Lo has high hopes for the slow-release, relatively uncomplicated form of buprenorphine called Sublocade that Gather started using about six months ago.

“Never a smooth path”

“Ready?” nurse Heather Hennessey asked Haggerty, lying on an exam room table in early June, black T-shirt pulled up, an ice pack on his bared flesh.

He said he was, and she injected Sublocade into his stomach. He closed his eyes and winced. “Three minutes of pain for a month of freedom,” he said. “I’ll take the three minutes.”

Advertising

Haggerty, who started on Sublocade this spring, said the medication doesn’t give him the same highs and lows as short-acting buprenorphine, instead evenly taking away his fentanyl craving.

Yet, six weeks before this visit, he relapsed — and he would relapse again afterward, even though the medication keeps him from getting high.

“The hardest part about getting clean is that everybody you knew, you no longer should associate with,” said Haggerty, 33. “You get lonely. You just do.”

Haggerty traces his addiction to a car crash at 15, which broke his back in three places, required seven surgeries and introduced him to prescription opioids. He still lives with his parents, whom he says are supportive.

So is Lo, who has a gentle, patient approach reflecting her background as a pediatrician. Her bedside manner can include a hug. She got involved with the clinic through her work as a Gather church elder and comes here in the late afternoon two days a week.

The clinic’s patients, she said, have taught her that recovery is “never a smooth path.”

“We expect people are going to relapse. We don’t want them to, but we know it’s going to happen. And when it does, the most important thing is letting them know it’s OK. You’re human. We’re still there for you. We might be sad for you. We’re not disappointed in you.”

Also, she said, “Don’t be afraid to come back.”

Because Haggerty kept returning to the clinic, Lo said she knew “there’s got to be something in him that really wants to get better, you know? And he just needs people to walk alongside him until that day that he suddenly takes the plunge.”

On this June day, Haggerty needed more than a shot. He pulled up his jeans to reveal, for the first time in the months that he’s had them, scaly sores on his legs — the product, staffers suspected, of using fentanyl cut with xylazine, which can cause flesh to rot. Lo prescribed an antibiotic.

He told Lo and other staffers crowded into a small office that he went recently to a general practice to find a primary care doctor and sat in the parking lot for hours, too anxious to go inside.

“I’m here by 1 o’clock every day,” said care navigator Todd Morris, a retired bank manager who once used meth and prescription opioids. Just call, Morris told Haggerty. “I’ll go there with you.”

Haggerty is diabetic, and Lo asked if he had enough insulin syringes. He didn’t. She went off to find some and then walked them up the street to Haggerty’s truck after his appointment was over.

Advertising

“The people in this office are amazing,” Haggerty said.

“You’ll never sell me on that”

Some of Gather’s fiercest critics say they believe in helping people addicted to drugs rather than punishing them.

We’re long past the era where law enforcement contends you can “lock ’em up and throw away the key,” said Centralia police Chief Stacy Denham, talking one morning at a coffee shop with City Council candidate Kylie Sexsmith and Lewis County Commissioner Sean Swope.

But they suggested Gather’s approach often enables addiction.

Sexsmith, for instance, would like to see the clinic cut off patients’ supply of medication if only a little trace of it shows up in urinalysis tests done at every visit. She said a relative went to the clinic, got Suboxone and sold it for fentanyl. (Lo said Gather will kick patients out if she and her colleagues discover they’re selling medication.)

Swope objected to Gather’s needle exchange program. “Just handing out needles,” he said. “You’ll never sell me on that. There has to be an abstinence component to getting off drugs because if you keep using, you’ll never get off.”

Denham added he’s gone into the Blakeslee Junction encampment to talk to residents and been told Gather personnel, while handing out needles, aren’t regularly asking people if they want help getting into treatment.

He said his officers ask when they encounter people with drug problems: “Hey, can we get you into services?”

Advertising

It’s true that syringe exchange workers, adhering to harm reduction principles, don’t aggressively push treatment.

Their job, nurse Gillian Davis said, is to support clients’ health goals, whatever they are. It could be giving up only opioids while using other substances or just partaking less often.

She spoke on a windy evening in Blakeslee Junction as people from the encampment and elsewhere trickled up to Gather’s van. These days, it sees about 15 people during its weekly visits, half as many as used to come before the rise of fentanyl, which is commonly smoked rather than injected.

But some who use fentanyl still come: sometimes because they inject other drugs too, sometimes to pick up supplies like peanut butter sandwiches, Gatorade and toilet paper.

Davis stands by to inspect injuries people want to show her. One man turned up on this night with a broken nose. Kat Meckle, the counselor, hangs around just to talk.

Another staffer, Troy Westergard, knows some of Gather’s clients from using heroin and fentanyl with them. He kicked drugs in 2019 after Lewis County’s drug court sent him into treatment, including a stint at an inpatient facility where he declined buprenorphine.

Advertising

“I didn’t want to get on something that later on I would have to get off again,” he explained. While there’s no set schedule for tapering off buprenorphine, which induces dependence, it usually takes months or years.

At first, Westergard said, it was odd seeing people he used drugs with. Now, he sees it as an opportunity. His approach: “Let’s talk, and I’ll tell you how I found a way out.”

Like his colleagues, he plays a long game, building relationships over months, but he can suggest immediate action when the moment seems right.

“I could put you in a car and get you into someplace right now,” Westergard told a woman who said she walked out of an Olympia detox facility rather than face a three-hour assessment. She didn’t bite, and he instead offered to try to get the paperwork done in advance.

“That would be amazing,” she said.

He later greeted a man who rode up on a bicycle, someone he recognized from the old days: “What’s up, man? How you been?”

The bike rider said he’d been meaning to go to Gather’s clinic. Westergard rattled off the hours and whom to ask for.

As the man rode away, Westergard shouted after him: “Come in tomorrow!”