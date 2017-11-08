Skate Like A Girl hosts ongoing skate sessions Monday in Seattle and Tuesday at the Bellevue Indoor Skatepark, offering a $5 “free skate” option and $10 lesson with complimentary gear for women, nonbinary and transgender individuals.

A “free skate” session cost $5. A $10 option includes a lesson, “free skate” session and complimentary gear for women, nonbinary and transgender individuals.

Cass Bermudez-Lopez, who coaches and runs the Tuesday skate night, says that skateboarding improved her confidence and self-esteem and that she hopes teaching the sport can impact other individuals in a positive way.

All ages and abilities are welcome.