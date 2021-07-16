By
Seattle Times photo staff
Amanda Snyder is a Seattle Times staff photographer. Reach her at asnyder@seattletimes.com.
Most Read Local Stories
- Man-made tunnel near Interstate 5 in Everett investigated VIEW
- Use this interactive map to track wildfires in Washington state, Oregon and British Columbia
- Officers search home believed to be origin of fire outside Wenatchee
- Washington had its chance to stomp the coronavirus. We blew it.
- 1st female grizzly in 40 years collared in Washington state
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.