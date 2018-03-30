RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy has doubts that a massive nuclear-waste treatment plant at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation can open by a 2022 deadline.

But the agency has not notified the state of Washington that legal deadlines for the project are at risk.

Instead, the Tri-City Herald reports the agency has directed contractor Bechtel National to improve its performance.

Bechtel is building the $17 billion plant intended to turn liquid nuclear wastes into glass-like logs for burial. The project has been plagued by safety and design issues.

Hanford is located near Richland and for decades made plutonium for nuclear weapons. The site contains a huge volume of radioactive wastes.

Bechtel’s contract requires it to start treating radioactive waste by 2022. Construction on the plant started in 2002.

