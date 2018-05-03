A search and rescue team from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island hoisted the pilot of the Cessna 172 N to safety on Wednesday morning.

OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK — The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the wreck of a plane that crashed into the side of Klahhane Ridge in the Olympic Mountains.

The Daily News reports officials said Thursday that a search and rescue team from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island hoisted the pilot of a Cessna 172 N to safety at about 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Navy spokesman Thomas Mills says the pilot had climbed to the top of a snow-covered ridge south of Port Angeles.

Mills says he wasn’t able to disclose the pilot’s condition.

Mills was unsure of the origin of the flight.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer in an email that the plane “crashed under unknown circumstances on the rocky side of the mountain.”

Authorities said only the pilot was on board.