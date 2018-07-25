Federal Way Public Schools says it has suspended all outdoor athletic activities at middle and high schools pending a review of protocols.

A student athlete died after a summer conditioning workout at Federal Way High School on Tuesday, school officials said.

The School Board has suspended all outdoor athletic activities at its middle and high schools for a few days in order to “closely verify and examine the protocols we have in place,” said Tammy Campbell, Federal Way Public Schools superintendent, in a statement.

“We are all heartsick to hear of this news, including of course, the coaching staff who all spend time every day with these players and know them all well,” Campbell said.

The statement didn’t provide more information about the incident.