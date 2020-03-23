Federal nursing home regulators have found the Kirkland nursing home at the center of the state’s novel coronavirus outbreak failed to quickly respond, placing residents in imminent danger.

In preliminary findings released Monday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) identified three areas of serious noncompliance at Life Care Center of Kirkland: failure to rapidly identify and manage sick residents, failure to notify the state Department of Health about an increase in respiratory infections and the lack of a sufficient backup plan after the nursing home’s primary clinician fell ill.

These “immediate jeopardy” findings are the most serious cited by CMS and set into motion the process to terminate the facility’s Medicare reimbursement. Life Care Center of Kirkland’s spokesman, Timothy Killian, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Seattle Times previously reported on the nursing home’s lag in testing and isolating sick residents and notifying officials of a respiratory outbreak, which Life Care staff had noticed by Feb. 10, more than two weeks before the public health officials were notified. The CMS findings also mirror factors the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found contributed to the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, at the nursing home in a report released last week. Overall, at least 35 people have died of infections linked to Life Care.

No further details about the inspection, including the finding regarding Life Care’s primary clinician, were immediately available.

CMS inspectors entered the Kirkland nursing home the weekend of March 7, while staff from the Washington State Department of Social & Health Services (DSHS) conducted an off-site investigation. The inspectors concluded their work March 16.

The agencies said they’re using lessons learned at Life Care to help nursing homes across the state and country deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 150 nursing homes across the country are dealing with COVID-19 cases among residents, according to federal data. At least 23 are in Washington, including a Bellingham nursing home that has reported 32 cases.

“Our regulatory teams are highly focused on visiting all nursing homes in Washington state to ensure those who care for some of our most vulnerable citizens are practicing proper infection control,” DSHS Secretary Cheryl Strange said in a statement.

CMS has paused routine inspections to focus on immediate jeopardy and infection-control violations, the latter of which are the most commonly cited violations among nursing homes nationally, as The Seattle Times has previously reported.

In this regard, the Life Care Center in Kirkland was previously not an outlier. Health inspectors cited the facility last April for failures to prevent infections, the only such finding in recent years, the federal data show. CMS rates the facility three out of five stars for health inspections, and five stars overall.

Authorities had cited other nursing homes more often for infection-prevention deficiencies.

Seattle Times reporter Daniel Gilbert contributed to this report.