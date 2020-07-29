PORTLAND — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday said that the federal government has agreed to a “phased withdrawal of federal officers” that have been deployed at the federal Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse in Portland amid nightly protests.

Brown said that the Oregon State Police will provide protection and security for the exterior of the courthouse with the Federal Protective Service. Beginning Thursday “all Customs and Border Protection and ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) officers will leave downtown Portland, and shortly thereafter will be going home.”

What Brown called “a limited contingent of federal officials, who act as building security year-round, will remain and will stay focused on the interior of the U.S. Courthouse.”

“I have grown increasingly concerned at the nightly confrontation between local community members and federal officers. We need to recognize that the protests in Portland are not solely about the federal presence,” Brown said in a statement released Wednesday. “They started before federal agents descended on our city and they will likely continue after they leave.”

Brown said the federal officers have “acted as an occupying force, refused accountability, and brought violence and strife to our community.”