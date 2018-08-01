U.S. District Judge James Robart issued a terse order requiring Seattle city officials to appear in court Friday "to discuss lack of compliance with the court's direction."

Seattle city attorneys rushed to file court papers at midnight Tuesday in an effort to quickly defuse escalating tensions with a federal judge upset over the lack of full access to a Police Department computer program considered key to tracking compliance with court-ordered reforms.

U.S. District Judge James Robart, who is presiding over a 2012 consent decree requiring the Police Department to address excessive force and biased policing, triggered the response after issuing a terse order earlier Tuesday requiring city officials to appear in court Friday “to discuss lack of compliance with the court’s directions.”

The order caught city officials by surprise. They scrambled to assure Robart in the late-night filing that steps had been taken to clear up confusion over the access and promptly provide it to a court representative.

Robart’s order comes at a delicate moment for Mayor Jenny Durkan, who recently nominated Interim Police Chief Carmen Best for the permanent job and is awaiting City Council confirmation proceedings. Durkan, who initially bypassed Best but changed her mind in the face of intense public pressure, pledged that Best would continue to treat reform as a top priority.

In January, Robart found the department in full compliance with the consent decree, which triggered a two-year period in which police must show the reforms are locked in place.

The clash over the computer program stems from a request in early May from Robart’s court-appointed monitoring team, headed by Los Angeles police-accountability consultant Merrick Bobb, to gain direct access to the department’s internal information systems, including a sophisticated Data Analytics Program installed as part of the reform effort.

In the newly filed court papers, Brian Maxey, SPD’s chief operating officer, said federal law requires a fingerprint-based background check for anyone seeking access to the systems because they contain sensitive criminal-justice information.

On May 23, the department sent an email to Julio Thompson, an assistant civil-rights attorney general in Vermont working with the monitoring team, instructing him how to complete the background requirements, Maxey wrote.

Pending approval, Seattle technicians configured a dedicated laptop for Thompson so he could bypass SPD’s firewalls and installed additional software to enable remote access, Maxey wrote.

Maxey wrote that he regularly requested updates on the status of Thompson’s background check and kept Bobb apprised of the progress.

Thompson sent an email July 2 asking if he could get his fingerprints taken by the Vermont State Police, which SPD confirmed he could do and mail the cards, Maxey wrote.

At a July 9 status hearing on the consent decree, Robart queried the city about the matter, pointedly expressing frustration with the pace.

“Just explain to me why the monitor can’t get complete and unfettered access to the data access platform,” Robart asked.

City Attorney Pete Holmes told Robart that others on the monitoring team had been cleared for access, and Maxey explained the fingerprint requirement.

Maxey assured the judge that Thompson, the only remaining member without clearance, would receive access within seven days of the department receiving his prints.

Robart, citing the significance of the data and the need to expedite the process, said it was his expectation that SPD will provide full and unfettered access in timely fashion.

“Otherwise, if I can’t receive some assurances through the monitor that that information is being made available, I will have no hesitancy in finding that you have fallen out of compliance because we have no way to determine if you’re in compliance,” Robart said.

Maxey, in his declaration, said he reached out to Thompson July 11, but that Thompson didn’t respond until July 17, saying he had just returned from leave.

Thompson emailed his personal-history information to SPD on July 20, and by July 24 mailed his fingerprints, which arrived Monday, Maxey wrote.

On Tuesday morning, there was “initial confusion” on the part of SPD employees as to whether Vermont’s notarization of Thompson’s signature was valid because it had no seal or stamp, according to Maxey.

Thompson correctly explained Vermont doesn’t have that requirement, Maxey wrote.

SPD ran the background check Tuesday afternoon, allowing Thompson access by no later than 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Maxey.

In addition, the department sent Thompson, via FedEx, a laptop with a security token allowing him direct access to the Data Analytic Platform, Maxey wrote. Delivery was guaranteed by 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, he added.

As Tuesday’s events were unfolding, Robart issued his order on Friday’s court hearing, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the U.S. Courthouse in Seattle.

In selecting Best, Durkan added her to a list of three finalists after one candidate, former Pittsburgh Police Chief Cameron McLay, withdrew and entered into talks with the mayor over a different role assisting the city with police reform and the consent decree.

The clash over access to the computer data could intensify the talks with McLay, a nationally recognized expert on police reform.