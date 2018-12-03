The judge's extraordinary order comes as SPD is attempting to get out from under a 2012 consent degree mandating police reforms over use of force and biased policing.

In an extraordinary action, U.S. District Judge James Robart ordered the city of Seattle on Monday to explain why it shouldn’t be found out of compliance with federally mandated police reforms in light of an arbitration board’s recent decision overturning the firing of a Seattle police officer who punched a handcuffed woman.

Robart’s request comes weeks after Mayor Jenny Durkan signed a new contract with the Seattle Police Officers Guild, hailing the agreement as major accomplishment although community groups had raised concerns about whether it contained adequate safeguards against union gaming of the disciplinary-appeal process.

The judge ordered the city and Department of Justice, which obtained the six-year-old consent decree, to show cause whether the court should find that the city had failed to maintain full and effective compliance with mandates to address excessive force and biased policing.

Durkan issued a statement Monday, saying, “We look forward to addressing the Court’s order, demonstrating that SPD remains in full and effective compliance with the federal Consent Decree that I signed as the United States Attorney,” Durkan said, asserting the contract furthers public safety and far-reaching reform.

The mayor said she and Police Chief Carmen Best believe the arbitration decision was wrong, and that she immediately directed the City’s Attorney’s Office to file a court appeal.

Robart had previously expressed deep concerns at a court hearing last month about the city’s then-tentative contract with its biggest police union, saying if it was approved he would look closely at whether it follows the “spirit” and “purpose” of the consent decree.

In his 10-page order Monday, Robart noted that one week after the City Council approved the contract on Nov. 13, an arbitration board on Nov. 20 overturned former Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole’s 2016 firing of Seattle police Officer Adley Shepherd in the 2014 handcuffing case, reducing the penalty to a 15-day suspension for using excessive force.

Shepherd punched Miyekko Durden-Bosley, then 23, who was intoxicated and verbally and physically abusive during her arrest outside the home of a Seattle man whose mother had called the police on June 22, 2014. Durden-Bosley, who initially was taken into custody for investigation of domestic violence, swore at Shepherd and kicked him in the head while being shoved into the back of a police cruiser.

Shepherd reacted by punching her once in the face, fracturing the orbit of her right eye. The incident was captured on patrol-car video. Durden-Bosley eventually settled a civil lawsuit against the city for $195,000.

While the board’s action was based on the old contract, the new agreement retains an outside arbitration structure with some revisions.

But it doesn’t incorporate reform language included in a sweeping police-accountability ordinance passed by the council last year, which would have placed appeals under a three-member city-run commission and hearing examiner, in what was viewed as a tougher system to manipulate.

The city’s Community Police Commission and community organizations raised questions about not including the new appeals system when they urged the council to reject the contract on a number of grounds.

In January, Robart found the city in full compliance with the 2012 consent decree, concluding that the Police Department had adopted sufficient policies and procedures to address Department of Justice findings that officers had too often used excessive force and displayed evidence of biased policing.

His ruling triggered a two-year review period, called Phase II, in which the city must show the reforms are locked in place.

“Although this single incident may be insufficient for the court to rescind the City’s Phase II status under the Consent Decree,” Robart wrote, referring to the overturning of Shepherd’s firing, it raises the specter that the rejection of the city-run appeals procedure “will undermine the progress that the City had made to date and stymie its efforts to complete Phase II in little more than a year.”

Robart ordered the city and Justice Department to submit briefs explaining whether his understanding of the “foregoing events” is accurate.

He also asked both to provide a list of all changes to the accountability ordinance resulting from the union contract, in order to determine if they conflict with the consent decree, and for their recommendation on how the court should proceed under the consent decree.