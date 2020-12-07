A federal judge has found the Seattle Police Department in contempt of court for the indiscriminate use of pepper-filled “blast balls” and pepper spray during Black Lives Matter protests this fall, but also cited instances where police were justified in using force against demonstrators.

U.S. District Judge Richard Jones issued a 27-page order Monday in response to a motion by BLM Seattle-King County to find the police department in contempt of his earlier injunction preventing police from using force against peaceful protesters. Jones found a total of four “clear violations” of his order: one involving the use of pepper spray and the other three involving blast balls, a grenade-like device that explodes and spews pepper gas. It’s a weapon the judge says raises serious concerns for the court.

“Of the less lethal weapons, the Court is most concerned about SPD’s use of blast balls, the most indiscriminate of the four” crowd-control weapons whose use he examined. “SPD has often hurled blast balls into crowds of protestors” when no immediate threat to the officers’ safety or public property could be identified, the judge found.

At the same time, Jones highlighted four instances where officers’ use of force complied with his order.

All the other instances cited in voluminous briefs and pleadings filed by BLM and the city’s attorneys were too close to call one way or another, he said, which Jones said was not a good thing for the SPD.

“Some might say that four clear violations — out of four days of protests and countless uses of less-lethal weapons — must surely be insufficient to ‘vitiate’ (spoil) the City’s otherwise substantial compliance,” Jones wrote. “But this is misguided.”

Advertising

The violations Jones found were more than mere technical violations of the injunction, he said. The injunction had been issued after Jones found that SPD’s use of tear gas, pepper-spray and other crowd-control weapons were unconstitutional and that the department had violated the rights of thousands of Seattle protesters in large, early protests following the death of George Floyd on May 25.

SPD agreed to a number of restrictions intended to prevent further violations in an initial injunction, and then agreed to refinements — including not targeting reporters and medics — following rowdy and sometimes violent protests in June and July, including the abandonment by SPD of the East Precinct and the formation of the police-free Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, or CHOP, which crumbled following a pair of homicides.

The latest call for contempt involved the review of police actions at four protests during the fall, and the department’s use of four specific less-lethal crowd-control weapons — pepper spray, pepper balls, so-called “blast balls” and paint balls, which are used by officers to mark individuals seen committing crimes.

The protests Jones reviewed were held on Capitol Hill on Aug. 26 during a memorial for Summer Taylor, a BLM protester who had been struck and killed by a car during a freeway protest on July 4; a protest at the headquarters of the Seattle Police Officer’s Guild in the SoDo district on Sept. 7; and protests held Sept. 22 and 23 on Capitol Hill, one in response to a decision by a Kentucky grand jury not to indict the officers who killed Breonna Taylor in March.

Jones said SPD’s use of pepper-balls and paint-balls — both deployed accurately from a shoulder-fired weapon — complied with his injunction in every instance he reviewed.

However, Jones cited one instance of a “clear violation” of his order regarding the use of pepper spray — at the Sept. 7 SPOG protests — and three instances where officers indiscriminately lobbed or threw blast balls into a crowd without being able to identify a specific threat. In two of those instances, he said the officers failed to report the use of the blast balls in their report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.