The federal judge overseeing reforms in the Seattle Police Department has announced that he has appointed a new monitor to oversee those efforts.

Dr. Antonio Oftelie, a Harvard professor and police, public policy and technology innovator, will replace Merrick Bobb of Police Assessment Resource Center (PARC) in Los Angeles, who has served as the Seattle police monitor since 2013. Bobb, contacted Tuesday morning, said he resigned.

“It’s time for a change,” he said. “We got (the Seattle Police Department) to this point,” with the department achieving “full and effective compliance” with a 2012 consent decree negotiated with the U.S. Department of Justice. The consent decree followed an investigation that determined SPD officers routinely used excessive force and demonstrated troubling evidence of biased policing.

U.S. District Judge James Robart announced the change in an order posted on the court docket on Tuesday.

Robart appointed Monisha Harrell, chair of Equal Rights Washington, as deputy monitor.

Oftelie is executive director of Leadership for a Networked World, which is based at the Technology and Entrepreneurship Center at Harvard. Stephanie Formas, chief of staff to Mayor Jenny Durkan, said she understands he has a connection with former Seattle police chief Kathleen O’Toole. Oftelie’s biography states he worked as a commissioner on the Commission on the Future of Policing In Ireland, which O’Toole chaired.

Advertising

Telephone messages left at Oftelie’s office at Harvard were not immediately returned. Harrell’s office did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Oftelie has worked with other police departments, according to articles he’s authored, and has addressed calls by some community groups, embraced by the City Council, to defund the Seattle Police Department by 50 percent by urging caution, calm heads and bridge building.

Oftelie, who says he grew up in the same police precinct in Minneapolis where George Floyd suffocated while handcuffed with an officer kneeling on his neck, said legitimacy in policing “is on the verge of collapse” as a result of racism and police violence.

“What I know is we must do three things simultaneously: end police brutality, protect vulnerable people, and create the future of public safety,” which must include shifting priorities and funding to address social problems, rather than criminalizing them, he wrote in an article published on the website Medium in June.

The change in the monitor comes at a time of turmoil in reform efforts at the Seattle Police Department, which has come under fire for using force against mostly peaceful protesters who have taken to the streets in support of Black Lives Matter. The department is currently enjoined by two federal judges — one who has ordered the department not to use unconstitutional force against peaceful demonstrators, and another barring implementation of a City Council ordinance that would limit the weapons used when police do confront protesters.

In his order, Robart said that, “It is with great respect that the court acknowledges and thanks Mr. Merrick Bobb and the members of the Seattle Monitoring Team for their many years of service to both the parties and the court and for their significant contributions to police reform in the City of Seattle.

“Their efforts have improved the Seattle Police Department and made the City

of Seattle a better place,” the judge wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.