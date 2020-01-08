The Department of Homeland Security’s Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties is opening an investigation into the many reports of people being stopped and questioned for hours over the weekend at the Canadian border, according to a spokesman for U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

The civil-rights office verbally confirmed the investigation Wednesday, and said it is sending investigators to Washington state, according to Subhan Cheema, Jayapal’s spokesman.

Most of those who said they were stopped were of Iranian descent, although two others of different Middle Eastern heritage also told The Seattle Times they were stopped. Most if not all appeared to be American citizens or permanent legal residents. Jayapal’s office has estimated that from 60 to 200 people were subject to the prolonged stops, which some described as lasting up to 12 hours.

Jayapal, other members of Congress and community leaders have called into question the legality of the stops, which they linked to heightened tension with Iran after the killing last week of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, ordered by President Donald Trump. Customs and Border Protection officials are allowed to take national origin into account when deciding whether to question someone, but it should not be the only factor, according to Jorge Barón, executive director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.

People who were impacted can email the Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties at crclcompliance@hq.dhs.gov.

“This is a critical step toward getting to the truth — and getting real answers about what happened,” Jayapal said in a statement.