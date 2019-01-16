Local News Feathered friends Originally published January 16, 2019 at 5:32 pm Cormorants hang out at sunset on some old pillars at Log Boom Pier in Kenmore. The large diving birds with long necks and short legs are known for their voracious appetites. They often congregate here at the north end of Lake Washington. (Mike Siegel / The Seattle Times) Share story By Mike Siegel Seattle Times staff photographer Related Stories House Republicans disavow attempt to swear in GOP member January 16, 2019 53-year-old man fatally shot in White Center identified January 16, 2019 3 found dead in Sammamish a longtime Realtor, author, their son, relative says January 16, 2019 Police identify man killed by guard at Portland strip club January 16, 2019 More Photo Galleries Viaduct starts coming down bit by bit Students read, sing from heart at Hearthstone Seattle commuters feel the pinch as Alaskan Way Viaduct closes for good Mike Siegel: msiegel@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
